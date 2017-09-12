Thomas Partey produces another impressive showing against AS Roma

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was the only player lifting the Ghana flag high in the UEFA Champions League as his Atletico Madrid side were held by AS Roma.

The Ghanaian started the game with Gabi in deep holding midfield and lasted the entire duration in a game both teams threatened to grab by the scruff of the neck.

There were glimpses of brilliance from both side but they were too little to tilt the game in any one's favor.

This is the third straight game the Ghanaian is starting and has done little to show he is over whelmed at starting at such a giant of a football club in Europe.

His fellow Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah who plays for Juventus watched from the bench as his team were torn to shreds from yet another master class performance from Lionel Messi. Barcelona won the game by 3-0.

