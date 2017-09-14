Thomas Partey relegates Atleti 'untouchable' Gabi to the bench after hitting spectacular form

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has hit a magnificent level since the start of the season for Atletico Madrid, relegating one of the 'untouchables' Gabi Fernandez to the bench.

The Spaniard has seen his influence dwindled drastically in recent matches due to the presence of the African.

Partey has snatched the ownership through effort and good play.

Gabi, 34, who is the captain of the Rrojiblanco, is no longer a fixture in Simeone's eleven. Put another way, the rojiblanco captain is no longer essential for Simeone.

In the Cholo teams it was a normal norm to see Gabi as a starter, but at the start of this season 17-18 this is no longer the case, since Thomas is performing at a spectacular level and has become a key piece for the Argentine coach.

The Ghana international has played three of the four games this season, covering 270 minutes

The Black Star is facing his most important year in Atletico Madrid as it may be that of his consecration in the first team.

He is contracted to the club until June 30, 2022 and given that he's only 24, there is more time ahead of him to become untouchable.

