Thomas Partey scores wonder goal as Arsenal thrash Nottingham to reclaim top spot

Published on: 30 October 2022
Thomas Partey inspired Arsenal to a comfortable home win in the Premier League on Sunday, as the Gunners thrashed Nottingham Forest to reclaim the top spot.

The Ghana international, who was absolutely brilliant on the afternoon, scored his second goal of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated from the start and took an early lead when Gabriel Martinelli headed in Bukayo Saka's cross.

Reiss Nelson smashed home the rebound after Dean Henderson parried his first shot for his first goal in two years, extending Arsenal's lead.

The 22-year-old added his second three minutes later with a cushioned volley at the near post from Jesus' cross.

The English forward then teed up the impressive Partey, who rifled a first-time shot from distance into the top corner to make it 4-0.

And captain Martin Odegaard completed the rout with a ferocious strike in the box that flew into the top corner, giving Arsenal a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

 

