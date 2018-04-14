Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Thomas Partey set to miss Atletico Madrid's clash with UD Levante

Published on: 14 April 2018
Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Atletico Madrid Sunday's clash against UD Levante with a minor knock.

Partey has been one of the key players of the Rojiblancos in the ongoing campaign - having clocked 44 appearances and netted 5 goals in all competitions.

The Ghanaian had to make do with a place among the Atletico Madrid substitutes for the visit to Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter finals due to fatigue.

The 24-year-old was allowed to train alone from the group as Diego Simeone took the rest of the team through paces ahead of the Sunday's encounter with UD Levante.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations