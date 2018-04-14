Thomas Partey set to miss Atletico Madrid's clash with UD Levante

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Atletico Madrid Sunday's clash against UD Levante with a minor knock.

Partey has been one of the key players of the Rojiblancos in the ongoing campaign - having clocked 44 appearances and netted 5 goals in all competitions.

The Ghanaian had to make do with a place among the Atletico Madrid substitutes for the visit to Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter finals due to fatigue.

The 24-year-old was allowed to train alone from the group as Diego Simeone took the rest of the team through paces ahead of the Sunday's encounter with UD Levante.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)