Thomas Partey set to miss Atletico Madrid's clash with UD Levante
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Atletico Madrid Sunday's clash against UD Levante with a minor knock.
Partey has been one of the key players of the Rojiblancos in the ongoing campaign - having clocked 44 appearances and netted 5 goals in all competitions.
The Ghanaian had to make do with a place among the Atletico Madrid substitutes for the visit to Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter finals due to fatigue.
The 24-year-old was allowed to train alone from the group as Diego Simeone took the rest of the team through paces ahead of the Sunday's encounter with UD Levante.