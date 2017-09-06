Thomas Partey urges Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars after Congo victory

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has pleaded with Ghanaians to keep supporting the team as they bid to bring back the glory days.

Partey, 24, was on fire at the Stade Municipal Kintele as he scored his first hat-trick for the Black Stars in their 5-1 thumping of the Red Devils of Congo on Tuesday.

During a post match interview, Partey implored Ghanaians to rally behind the team in their quest to bring laurels for the country.

“We were focus on our upcoming games, and Ghanaians should expect more from the team and support the team and not only one player because all the players make a team," the Atletico Madrid midfielder said.

“So I plead with them to support the Black Stars of Ghana and I know with their support we would be able to do greater things."

Partey currently leads the goal king race in the CAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers with 4 goals.

