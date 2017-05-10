Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid bundled out of the UEFA Champions League as Ronaldo and Co march on to Cardiff

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey played a substitute role for Atletico Madrid in their 2-1 victory over city rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi finals at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

The Rojiblancos largely dominated proceedings and created plethora of chances but Real Madrid stood to the test.

It was not long as their high intensity display was rewarded with a goal after midfielder Saul Niguez opened the scoring with a thumping header in the 12th minute from Koke's powerful corner kick.

Antoine Griezmann got Atlectico's second of the night in the 16th minute when Turkish referee Cuynet Cakir awarded them a penalty kick after French defender Raphael Varane for tripping Fernando Torres.

Real Madrid pulled a goal back through Francisco 'Isco' Alarcon in the 42nd minute following a great work by French striker Karim Benzema as he took on three Atletico Madrid defenders on the byline.

Partey replaced Uruguayan international Jose Gimenez in the 57th minute but was given a torrid time by Marcelo and Ronaldo. He later got into his stride and gave a good account of himself as they held on to break Real Madrid unbeaten record in the competition.

Despite the loss, Los Merengues sailed through 4-2 on aggregate, and will meet Italian giants Juventus in the grand finale on June 3rd at Cardiff.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)