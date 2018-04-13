Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid face Arsenal in Europa League semi-finals

After seeing off Sporting CP in the quarter-finals, Thomas Partey and Atletico Madrid face Arsenal in the last four of the Europa League.

Partey’s side will play the first leg away on Thursday, 26 April, with the second leg a week later on 3 May.

Atleti are highly fancied to win this year’s competition but to achieve it they must overcome a spirited Arsenal side, who are determined to win their first European Cup.

The 24-year-old will be key in this tie.

