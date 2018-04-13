Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid face Arsenal in Europa League semi-finals

Published on: 13 April 2018

After seeing off Sporting CP in the quarter-finals, Thomas Partey and Atletico Madrid face Arsenal in the last four of the Europa League.

Partey’s side will play the first leg away on Thursday, 26 April, with the second leg a week later on 3 May.

Atleti are highly fancied to win this year’s competition but to achieve it they must overcome a spirited Arsenal side, who are determined to win their first European Cup.

The 24-year-old will be key in this tie.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations