Thomas Partey's Ghana heroics earn him Atletico Madrid starting role

Thomas Partey walked straight into the Atletico Madrid starting line up for their 0-0 draw at Valencia after a scintillating performance on international duty.

The Ghana midfielder scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Congo in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone was impressed with his outfit and decided to reward him with another slot in the first XI.

Partey played in a four-man midfield comprising Saul Niguez, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco and Koke.

The 24-year-old is making a strong case to become a regular in the side.

