Three players vying to replace Baba Rahman in Ghana's left back position

Ghana caoch Avram Grant must take a decision on who replaces Baba Rahman in his starting line up for Saturday's Group D clash against Mali in Port Gentil.

Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong is not new to that position after excelling in recent times for the Belgian giants in the league and in Europe.

New boy Andy Yiadom of Championship side Barnsley has the attributes to fill the avoid after impressive displays in the second-tier league.

Another debutant Ebenezer Ofori, who was named in the squad as an offensive midfielder, has the qualities to play at the back.

He excelled for Ghana as a youth international at the 2013 African Youth Championship in Algeria.

Rahman has hurt his knee and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)