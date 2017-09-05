Three reasons Why Black Stars can still qualify for the World Cup

Black Stars chances of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup in Russia is very narrow, but the unpredictable nature of football puts Black Stars in contention for a spot at next year’s football showpiece.

The Black Stars need to reinstate this believe of qualification when they travel to Brazzaville to face Congo in the fourth round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

There has been various agitations and suggestions in the Ghanaian public which has virtually ruled Ghana’s chances of qualifying but the reasons below illuminates

Ghana hopes of making it to Russia

The Unpredictable Nature Of These Qualifiers

The World Cup qualifiers on the African continent has been very thrilling with some surprising results across various groups. Predictability in these qualifiers has been very difficult with some giants on the continent being stunned by lower oppositions.

The golden generation Senegal football team were held at home by Burkina Faso with South Africa being beaten by Cape Verde clearly demonstrate how unpredictable these qualifiers has been.

African Champions Cameroon were thrashed by Nigeria with Uganda stunning Egypt in Kampala.

The Permutations

The variations of permutations still keeps Ghana in the race for qualification with the possibility of the top two teams Uganda and Egypt not reaching the 12 points berth.

The build up to the remaining fixture could play a role as to who makes it in Group E, with the top two clubs locking horns in the fourth round.

Ghana’s destiny is in their own hands and a positive results against Congo will set up a titanic ending to the group with Ghana set to face Uganda and Egypt respectively.

Quality & Determination

The Black Stars have the requisite quality to amass all three points if coach Kwesi Appiah will select the right players who are eager to put up a fight as the qualifiers reaches its penultimate stage.

The quality so far in the qualifiers has not been top notch with experienced players struggling to match up what is expected of them as new players will be yearning to make a strong statement.

Author’s Take

In conclusion believe is the main keyword behind these article, with no pressure on the Black Stars team, these young lads are determined to stage a magnificent comeback to redeem Ghana’s image and probably make it to Russia if other results go their way.

By Simon Asare

