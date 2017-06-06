Three top European clubs chasing Ghana U17 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi, agent claims

Top European clubs are chasing Ghana Under-17 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi, his agent has claimed.

Clubs from Belgium, France and Belgium are interested in the youngster who impressed at the recently concluded CAF U-17 Championship in Gabon.

"We have received several offers for him [Ibrahim Danlad] after the tournament," his agent Lebaus Ibrahim is quoted by Kickgh.com

"Clubs from Italy, Belgium and France have submitted their offers for his service.

"But for now, we are considering the best club for him."

