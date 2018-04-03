Three young Ghanaian players set for stardom next season

Ghana is a country that has been brilliant at exporting its players. It has managed to create players who are good enough for the tops leagues and not only do well there but in many cases they actively thrive.

As a nation so many great names are know across the world with Michael Essien and Abedi Pele particularly standing out but there are just so many that it is unfair to only single out a couple.

There is a new, younger generation, who are coming through and getting people out their seats in stadiums across the world now who can hopefully carry the Black Stars to new heights.

They are turning into a team that are worth backing and putting faith into as the current Ghana side become injected with youth.

This has made many punters excited about the potential for another Ghanaian golden era, with many youngsters hoping to get their chance after the senior side failed to make it to the world cup.

The promise these young players have shown has seen many take a look at the best free bets for UK punters and get in an early bet on the Black Stars taking home the African Cup of Nations in 2020.

With 888bet offering £30 when you bet £10, the chance of winning big increases and the risk decreases, it is the ideal way to bet without putting much of your own money down.

This younger generation has some real standout stars who are aiming to put the country back on the map. To celebrate this we thought we would give short profiles to three of the best.

Ebenezer Ofori (NYCFC, Midfielder)

The 22 year old was exceptional in Sweden for AIK, as he ran their midfield and challenged the team to reach the top which resulted him in being recognised as the best midfielder in the league.

A move to German club Stuttgart followed but he could not establish themselves in their side and really struggled for game time.

It was clear he needed to move to really fulfill his potential and he is now on loan at NYCFC in the United States and has started well. He could be the future of Ghana’s midfield.

Daniel Amartey (Leicester, Midfielder)

The obvious choice and another player who spent time in Scandinavia. There is a little worry that his lack of first team football at the Foxes is not helping him but it is clear that he has talent and poise.

He is clearly a player with bags of potential and could be in the team for a long time to come.

As one of the best players at the last African Cup of Nations hius pedigree is not in doubt.

Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Midfielder)

Another player who is a little in and out of the Ghana side but one who has so much talent that Manchester City see him as a future star.

He is on loan in Holland but is getting good game time and will be aiming and hopeful of coming back to England and shining.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)