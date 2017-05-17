Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Manchester United kid could be fit to face Ajax in Europa League final
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Timothy Fosu-Mensah could play in the Europa League final against Ajax.
The Dutchman is recovering from a shoulder injury
Although there were initial fears the versatile youngster would miss the rest of the season, he is working overtime in a desperate bid to be available to take on his former club Ajax in Stockholm in eight days' time.
"Fosu-Mensah has a little chance to be ready [for the final]," declared Mourinho.
"But even this kid is trying everything because the others [who are out injured] are impossible."