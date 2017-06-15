To be frank Castro’s disappearance having an effect on my music career-Asamoah Gyan

Ghana skipper Asaomah Gyan has remarkable revealed that the mysterious disappearance of his friend castro is the reason why he has slowed down his music career.

On 6 July 2014, Castro and Janet Bandu were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident in the Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Asamoah Gyan.

" Ever since Castro disappeared, I have been a bit dull and the urge to do music is not reallly there because am slowing loosing love for music.

"I have songs I did with him before he disappeared and I am looking at releasing them at the right time." He added.

