To be frank Castro’s disappearance having an effect on my music career-Asamoah Gyan
A. Gyan
Ghana skipper Asaomah Gyan has remarkable revealed that the mysterious disappearance of his friend castro is the reason why he has slowed down his music career.
On 6 July 2014, Castro and Janet Bandu were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident in the Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Asamoah Gyan.
" Ever since Castro disappeared, I have been a bit dull and the urge to do music is not reallly there because am slowing loosing love for music.
"I have songs I did with him before he disappeared and I am looking at releasing them at the right time." He added.