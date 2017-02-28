Togolese striker Francis Kone saves opponent’s life in Czech Republic

Togolese striker Francis Kone saved the life of goalkeeper Martin Berkovec, who nearly swallowed his tongue during a Czech league match.

Slovacko’s Kone acted fast after Berkovec had collided with his Bohemians 1905 team-mate Daniel Krch.

He used his fingers to move Berkovec’s tongue and stop him suffocating.

Berkovec later wrote on Facebook: “I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency… I’m glad for the relief and thanks again!!!”

