Togolese striker Francis Kone saves opponent’s life in Czech Republic
Togolese striker Francis Kone saved the life of goalkeeper Martin Berkovec, who nearly swallowed his tongue during a Czech league match.
Slovacko’s Kone acted fast after Berkovec had collided with his Bohemians 1905 team-mate Daniel Krch.
He used his fingers to move Berkovec’s tongue and stop him suffocating.
Berkovec later wrote on Facebook: “I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency… I’m glad for the relief and thanks again!!!”
Source: BBC