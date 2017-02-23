Tom Strand tells Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic to alter formation to get best out of players

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand wants Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic to alter his formation to get the best out of the players.

The Croat's preferred 3-5-2 has come under scrutiny after the side huffed and puffed to beat Bechem United 1-0 on Wednesday.

Critics claim the new formation being adopted by the European has hampered his team's creativity and flow amid fears it could crumble.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals in their opening league fixture before being held to a goalless draw at Berekum Chelsea.

And Swedish trainer Tom Strand says the new formation could hamper the side's quest to win the Premier League crown.

''Regarding the new system of formation about Asante Kotoko, I don't think the players are comfortable with it as they might not have belief in the formation," he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM

"I don't really see the players getting to their full potentials with that formation.

"I think the system need to be reverted with immediate effect which will be of help to the playing body."

Kotoko are second on the table with 7 points from three games.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)