Tom Strand wants more from his Great Olympics players

Great Olympics head coach, Tom Strand, is urging his players to keep working hard if they will survive relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Olympics are unbeaten in their last three league matches and they are now 11th on 18 points.

They beat Kotoko 2-0 on April 30, drew goalless with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on the final day of the first round of the league and beat Chelsea 1-0 in Accra on the first day of the second round.

Strand’s good work with the team has earned him a nomination for coach of the month of May and he has to fight off competition from Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars and Medeama’s Augustine Evans Adotey.

However, he is demanding more efforts from himself and from the players. “We take it each match as it comes and we will try to win the next match.

I cannot say where will be at the end of the season and so, we need to keep working hard.

I am here to guide the team towards safety. That is my job and I accept it with the pressure it comes with but we will have to keep going and look forward to the next game so we take our three points.” Olympics will face Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on June 4 in their next league match and after that, they will Tema Youth (home), Liberty Professionals (home) and Aduana Stars (away) in the month of June.

