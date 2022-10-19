Tony Baffoe backs Ghana to go past group stage at the 2022 World Cup

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe is backing the Black Stars to go past the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The African giants have drawn old foes Portugal and Uruguay as well as Asian powerhouse South Korea in group H.

Many have discounted the chances of the four-time African champions amid an uninspiring recent internationa friendly matches.

Watchers insist the Black Stars will not make it out of the group stage due to the quality of their opponents in the global showpiece.

Bur former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe, who is in Kenya for a two-day African Football Business summit, is confident about the chances of the African side.

“Black Stars have a good technical team, a talented squad, and the additional players from Ghana who were born abroad,” he said.

“We need to get our tactics right and I always believe we need a team behind the team. The federation has given the technical bench a free hand. They have done a lot of additions when it comes to fitness coaches and it goes even deep into science but by the end of the day the reality is on the pitch.

“I believe if we get our act together, have unity and good organization we can do something. It’s not an easy group but by God’s grace, we’ll do everything to get to the next stage. Let’s get out of the group stage then we can talk again.”

Ghana played two friendlies in September, losing 3-0 to Brazil and beating Nicaragua 1-0