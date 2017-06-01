Tony Baffoe not interested in Ghana FA Presidency

Former Ghana international Tony Baffoe insists he's not interested in contesting for the Presidency of the Ghana FA.

Baffoe, who is the founder and president of the Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana, has been linked with the top job expected to be vacant in 2019.

The German-born ex-Ghana international has been mooted as a possible successor to incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi due to his enviable work ethics.

But the FIFA and CAF instructor has distanced himself from the reports insisting he's not interested.

"I am not interested in the GFA presidency seat because I always say I am comfortable with where I am now." He told Kwese Sports.

"I don't know what will happen in the future because I am capable of doing things but Allah knows what is best for me."

