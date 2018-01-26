Top football agents to scout for talents at the FC Skyboom Open Football Tournament

Established agents and scouts are expected to descend on the upcoming FC Skyboom Open Football tournament, which is scheduled to come off at Oyarifa, Accra, from February 21 to 24, 2018.

The four-day tournament is a thrilling initiative which is expected to unearth football talents across the nation.

Several local and foreign clubs will send scouts to monitor talented players with many of them expected to take notes at the tournament, which is set to come off at the Oyarifa Doga football Park.

Talented players who show industrious play and exhibit unique ability could get the chance to play for any of the European clubs.

The players could earn a chance to make a breakthrough into some of the prominent European leagues if they are spotted.

There are two (2) classes of registration for the tournament.

Full details of registration below:

Registration with accommodation for four (4) days is GH¢1,000 Registration without accommodation is GH¢600

NB: Tournament organizers will provide security as well as physiotherapist to assist for all the participating teams.

There will be trophies and medal presentation at the end of the tournament for the best goalkeeper, goal king and the most valuable player of the competition.

The required age range for interested clubs is from fifteen (15) to twenty four (24) years.

Any club that is interested in participating in the tournament should contact Mr. Andy (Secretary of Skyboom FC) on 0551759924 for more details.

The Skyboom FC was inaugurated last week at the Oyarifa Doga Football Park and was graced by Eastern Region Football Association Chairman, Alhaji A. A Lawal.

