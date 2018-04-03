Top Ghanaian journalist Fred Achie in the dark over reported Ashanigold CEO job

Ace Ghanaian journalist Frederick Acheampong says he's unaware of multiple claims he's been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer for Ashantigold.

Circling reports in Ghana claimed on Tuesday that Achie, who works for Kesseben FM and TV, has been picked to head the managerial direction of the miners.

The reports further claims the astute sports journalist will be confirmed as the club's new boss on Friday.

But he has told GHANAsoccernet.com, he's in the dark over the media reports.

"I am also hearing it in the media. Nothing official has come to me. So people should be patient." he told GHANAsoccernet.com from his base in Kumasi.

Achie, who is also a member of the Ghana FA media team, is not new to football administration having worked as a management member of New Edubiase and defunct Kessben FC.

