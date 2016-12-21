Top man for Uganda Tony Mawejje targets knock out stages of the AFCON

The Cranes successfully conducted their day two training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month.

There star man Tony Mawejje who joined them today spoke about his delight and desire to reach the final rounds of the competition.

“As a player, it means a lot to me because I have longed for it for quite a long period of time.I am going to utilize this lifetime opportunity to exhibit to the maximum,’” said Mawejje.

He added that the teams target is to get out of the group stages and it would be witnessed by the tream’s response at the training.

Three sessions were conducted on Tuesday (morning at 6.45 am, mid morning at 11 am and in the evening at 5 pm).

The Wednesday session will start with Gym sessions at Accacia Mall.

