FCSB, CFR, and Universitatea Craiova have fought for the Romanian championship in recent years, and the three clubs are also competing in the transfer market for in-form Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan.

Alhassan has scored six goals and assisted one in 10 games, and FCSB have expressed interest in his services. However, the boss, Gigi Becali, denied this information, but Alhassan could reach other important League 1 clubs.

Pro Sport reports that Craiova University and CFR made bids for Alhassan, but Hermannstadt turned them down. The two clubs offered the footballer a monthly salary of 10,000 euros plus an installation bonus, but the Sibiu team thought the transfer fee was too low.

It remains to be seen what will happen during the January window, given that Hermannstadt is not having a particularly prosperous financial year.

The Ghanaian addressed the recent speculations but emphasized that he is focused on helping Hermannstadt succeed.

"Yes, I'm honoured by all this attention, but my main goal is to play football. I love this sport and give it my all on the pitch. That's all that matters! If we're happy and treat the phenomenon with the respect it deserves, then so will the fans and everyone watching us either from the stands or on TV is happy too."

"There are a lot of terrible things happening in the world, so it's worth enjoying moments of happiness. We do and will do our duty. At the moment we are doing well, so we can be optimistic. We have a homogeneous team, with a coach who gives us confidence."

"Personally, my goal is to help the team and score goals. If the assists come, so much the better! Here we are like a family and we take care of each other. We respect each other very much", said Alhassan, in an interview for LPF.ro.