Torino could swap midfielder Afriyie Acquah for Genoa’s Diego Laxalt

Ghana and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah could join Genoa before the January transfer window closes as officials of both teams are expected to meet by Friday.

Genoa are proposing to put forward their Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt in a swap deal for the Ghanaian.

The Old Fools are reported to have targeted the Torino man as a major reinforcement for their midfield as the Serie A season heats up.

According to Tuttosport, during the week the sports directors of the two clubs will meet to try to find an agreement that would bring the Uruguayan exterior to Turin and the Ghanaian midfielder to Genoa.

The agreement, at the moment, still seems far away.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)