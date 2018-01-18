Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Torino could swap midfielder Afriyie Acquah for Genoa’s Diego Laxalt

Published on: 18 January 2018
STADIO OLIMPICO, TURIN, ITALY - 2015/12/05: Afriyie Acquah in action during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma. The Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma ended with final result of 1-1. Miralem Panic scored the opening goal for AS Roma, while Maxi Lopez equalizes at the minute 94. (Photo by Nicolo Campo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ghana and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah could join Genoa before the January transfer window closes as officials of both teams are expected to meet by Friday.

Genoa are proposing to put forward their Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt in a swap deal for the Ghanaian.

The Old Fools are reported to have targeted the Torino man as a major reinforcement for their midfield as the Serie A season heats up.

According to Tuttosport, during the week the sports directors of the two clubs will meet to try to find an agreement that would bring the Uruguayan exterior to Turin and the Ghanaian midfielder to Genoa.

The agreement, at the moment, still seems far away.

