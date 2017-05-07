Torino GM blasts referee over Afriyie Acquah RED card in Turin derby
A. Acquah
Torino General Manager Antonio Comi says referee Paolo Valeri was wrong in sending off Afriyie Acquah in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Juventus in the Derby della Mole.
Acquah was booked for the second time in the match on 57 minutes after going in with a sliding tackle on Mario Mandzukic.
Television replay showed Acquah got the ball and the Juventus player simulated.
"The manager thinks this was a great match, where both teams played a great game, Torino took the lead, then the Acquah episode. In my opinion the referee may be wrong, but I'm sorry that someone considers this a foul and that should have been a warning,'' Comi told Sky Sport after the match.