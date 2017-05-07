Torino GM blasts referee over Afriyie Acquah RED card in Turin derby

Torino General Manager Antonio Comi says referee Paolo Valeri was wrong in sending off Afriyie Acquah in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Juventus in the Derby della Mole.

Acquah was booked for the second time in the match on 57 minutes after going in with a sliding tackle on Mario Mandzukic.

Television replay showed Acquah got the ball and the Juventus player simulated.

"The manager thinks this was a great match, where both teams played a great game, Torino took the lead, then the Acquah episode. In my opinion the referee may be wrong, but I'm sorry that someone considers this a foul and that should have been a warning,'' Comi told Sky Sport after the match.

