Torino reject Birmingham City’s €7.5m for Afriyie Acquah

Italian Serie A side Torino have rejected a €7.5m offer from English Championship side Birmingham City according to Italian portal Toronews.com

Birmingham had offered the 7.5 million euros payable in two installments but the club has rejected the offer to please manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, who had said he was against the transfer of the player.

Despite Acquah staying, Godfred Donsah's transfer from Bologna does not look obvious but reports says it could still be carried out with Donsah’s representatives willing to let the player join Torino.

A few days ago, it was reported that Acquah’s move was could be possible and his participation in the 1-1 draw at Bologna on Sunday was meant to be a farewell.

But with Mirko Valdifiori and Daniele Baselli injured, and Marco Benassi sold to Fiorentina, there is a shortage of midfielders.

Acquah looks set to remain with the Granata at least for this weekend’s Serie A game with Sassuolo, then a final decision will be made as the English side are not giving up.

And with Redknapp hailing the physical attributes of Acuah, Birmingham could up the offer for the signature of the Ghanaian.

''We’re hoping we can get him through the door and we’re looking to build a good team,'' Redknapp told the Birmingham Mail.

''He’s a strong midfield player, he can play, he's got a real engine on him.

''He’s a good all-round midfield player, a powerhouse. He plays for Ghana so he’d be a good acquisition for us.

''Sulley (Muntari) was a good player for me and he’s the same, aggressive. Ghana have had lots of good midfield players over the years so hopefully he will be a good signing for us."

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

