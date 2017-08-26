Torino star Afriyie Acquah earns late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey in Ghana squad

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has earned a late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey in Ghana's squad to face Congo in the double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Birmingham City target was conspiciously left out of the initial 24-man squad released on Wednesday.

GHANASoccernet.com understand Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has dailed up the combative midfielder who is preparing for Serie A action on Sunday.

Acquah has been in top shape in a very young season having played two competitive matches.

The Black Stars are expected to start training on Monday in Accra for the first installment against the Red Devils on Friday.

Congo will host the return leg four days later in Brazzaville.

