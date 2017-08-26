Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Torino star Afriyie Acquah earns late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey in Ghana squad

Published on: 26 August 2017
STADIO OLIMPICO, TURIN, ITALY - 2015/12/05: Afriyie Acquah in action during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma. The Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma ended with final result of 1-1. Miralem Panic scored the opening goal for AS Roma, while Maxi Lopez equalizes at the minute 94. (Photo by Nicolo Campo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has earned a late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey in Ghana's squad to face Congo in the double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Birmingham City target was conspiciously left out of the initial 24-man squad released on Wednesday.

GHANASoccernet.com understand Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has dailed up the combative midfielder who is preparing for Serie A action on Sunday.

Acquah has been in top shape in a very young season having played two competitive matches.

The Black Stars are expected to start training on Monday in Accra for the first installment against the Red Devils on Friday.

Congo will host the return leg four days later in Brazzaville.

