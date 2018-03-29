Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Torino star Afriyie Acquah recovers from sprained knee injury to resume training

Published on: 29 March 2018
Foto LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari18 09 2017 Torino ( Italia )SportESCLUSIVA TORINO FCTorino Fc - allenamento allo stadio Filadelfia.

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has returned to full-scale training and in contention to start against Cagliari on Sunday.

The Ghana international suffered in training on Monday but has recovered from the sprained knee injury.

The 26-year-old has been taking part in the double training sessions as they prepare for their next Italian Serie A match.

Acquah made 15 Serie A appearances - involving only six starts so far.

New Walter Mazzarri has been impressed so far and wants to give him more game time.

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations