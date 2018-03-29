Torino star Afriyie Acquah recovers from sprained knee injury to resume training
A. Acquah
Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has returned to full-scale training and in contention to start against Cagliari on Sunday.
The Ghana international suffered in training on Monday but has recovered from the sprained knee injury.
The 26-year-old has been taking part in the double training sessions as they prepare for their next Italian Serie A match.
Acquah made 15 Serie A appearances - involving only six starts so far.
New Walter Mazzarri has been impressed so far and wants to give him more game time.