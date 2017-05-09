Torino star Afriyie Acquah suspended for Napoli clash on Sunday

Afriyie Acquah has been handed a one-match ban for his sending off in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Juventus in the Turin derby.

This means the 24-year-old will miss Sunday's home game against Napoli.

The Ghana midfielder was controversially marched off the field in the 57 minutes after a second yellow card.

Acquah went in with a sliding tackle on Mario Mandzukic and got booked although TV replay showed he had the ball and not the player.

