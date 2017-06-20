Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Torino star Afriyie Acquah swats FALSE Newcastle United move reports

Published on: 20 June 2017
STADIO OLIMPICO, TURIN, ITALY - 2015/12/05: Afriyie Acquah in action during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma. The Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma ended with final result of 1-1. Miralem Panic scored the opening goal for AS Roma, while Maxi Lopez equalizes at the minute 94. (Photo by Nicolo Campo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Torino star Afriyie Acquah has quashed reports in the local media that he is close to joining promoted English Premier League side Newcastle United. 

The midfielder has been linked with the Magpies after he expressed interest in playing in England in future.

Acquah feels misquoted and explicitly declared his committed to his Serie A side.

The Ghana international's Twitter handle posted: ''Reports that I claimed a '90% done deal' to @NUFC completely FALSE. 100% committed to @TorinoFC_1906.''

Acquah revived his career at the back end of last season where he managed to scored two goals in 20 league appearances.

