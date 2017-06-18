PHOTOS: Torino star Afriyie Acquah takes 'Play and Learn' project to basic schools in Sunyani

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah took his Play & Learn initiative to his birthplace Sunyani where he engaged with pupils of two basic schools.

The Ghana international educated pupils of the Ridge Experimental 'A' Primary & JHS and the Presbyterian Primary School on the importance of exercise.

Acquah took the pupils through drills and asked them replicate them at home regularly to stay fit and prevent falling ill.

Twenty-five (25) selected pupils in each school from different classes took part in the demonstration.

The inaugural edition of the Acquah Play & Learn took place in East Legon, Accra with the La-Bawaleshie Presby Primary School.

