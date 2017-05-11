Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Torino’s Afriyie Acquah set for staggering contract extension after strong finish to the season

Published on: 11 May 2017
TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 02: Afriyie Acquah of FC Torino in action during the Serie A match between FC Torino and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on April 2, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Ghana international Afriyie Acquah is on the verge of receiving a massive contract extension after his professionalism and strong finish to the season.

Acuquah was on the receiving end of some really questionable refereeing decisions and was sent off in the game against Juventus.

But he looks to have done enough to convince many that he deserves a pay increase and could sign to remain at the club for the next two three seasons.

Its unfortunate that Acquah has been suspended for the game against Napoli but he is expected to still play on his first return from suspension.

The new deal is expected to double his pocked and raise among the clubs most cherished midfielders.

