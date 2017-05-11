Torino’s Afriyie Acquah set for staggering contract extension after strong finish to the season

Ghana international Afriyie Acquah is on the verge of receiving a massive contract extension after his professionalism and strong finish to the season.

Acuquah was on the receiving end of some really questionable refereeing decisions and was sent off in the game against Juventus.

But he looks to have done enough to convince many that he deserves a pay increase and could sign to remain at the club for the next two three seasons.

Its unfortunate that Acquah has been suspended for the game against Napoli but he is expected to still play on his first return from suspension.

The new deal is expected to double his pocked and raise among the clubs most cherished midfielders.

