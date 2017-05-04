Torino’s Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah shows support for Sulley Muntari

Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah has thrown his support behind Pescara’s Sulley Muntari following his decision to walk off the pitch after being racially abused.

Muntari was subsequently handed a one match ban by the Serie A disciplinary committee after his actions; a move that has upset many figures in world football.

Acquah posted a tweet in support of his Black Stars teammate saying “It was an unequivocal message by Muntari, the loudest and most praiseworthy yet in the ‘No to Racism’ campaign. 100% behind Muntari.”

This is the latest in the growing support for the actions of Muntari, as the likes of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, fromer Tottenham forward Garth Crooks and Kevin Prince Boateng have all shown their support for the player.

By Daniel Koranteng

