Total attack by Brazil against Ghana

The Brazilian team will bring their entire offensive arsenal to the table this Friday against Ghana in a friendly before the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which starts in November.

Brazil coach Tite will hold nothing back from the start to face the powerful African team at the Oceane Stadium in France, with a reported line-up that includes up to five strikers.

Neymar, who is in an excellent state of form that has not been seen for years, will share the attack with Lucas Paquetá, now at West Ham; Vinicius Junior, essential at Real Madrid; Raphinha, who has fitted in perfectly at Barcelona; and Richarlison, a new Tottenham player.

Tite seems to have definitively embraced the new generation of strikers, which also includes Rodrygo Goes, Matheus Cunha and Antony, with the aim of burying the "Neymar dependency" that the team has suffered from in recent years.

Although he continues to preach the need to maintain "consistency" in the rearguard, perhaps the weakest point of the cast. In fact, given the lack of guaranteed lanes, Éder Militao, Real Madrid's central defender, will play as a winger on Friday.

"Balance. Balance. Balance. Every time we move away from that level, we are at risk, ”said Tite at a press conference, who will leave the office at the end of the World Cup in Qatar.

The person in charge of providing this "balance" between defence and attack will be the inexhaustible Casemiro, who has just landed at Manchester United in reconstruction, after a glorious period at Real Madrid.

Brazil enters this friendly as the leader of the FIFA classification and as the favourite for the World Cup, after some South American qualifiers in which they had no rival, with an immaculate record of 14 wins and 3 draws.

After Ghana, the five-time world champion will face Tunisia next Tuesday, in Paris, in what will be the last friendly before the final call for the World Cup, which will start in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

For their part, Ghana arrive at this friendly with news by including for the first time in its list winger Tariq Lamptey and striker Iñaki Williams, born in England and Spain, respectively, but who have decided to embrace the country of their roots.

Williams, a footballer for Athletic Bilbao, even made his debut in a friendly with the Spanish team in 2016, but the lack of opportunities has forced him to look to Ghana, unlike his younger brother, Nico, who has just been called up for the first time with the Red.

Mohammed Kudus, who has started the European season brilliantly with Ajax Amsterdam, also stands out in the Ghanaian attack, while Thomas Partey, who has just returned from injury, is expected in midfield.

The portentous ex-footballer from Atlético de Madrid is today a starter at Arsenal, which currently leads the English Premier League with a one-point advantage over the almighty Manchester City, and will surely start against Brazil.

Ghana will also be in the final phase of Qatar 2022, where they will face a difficult group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

– Likely lineups:

Brazil: Alisson, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Neymar; Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Richarlison.

Ghana: Joseph Wallocott; Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu; Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Abdul-Rahman Baba; Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana (or Iñaki Williams).