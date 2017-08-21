Tottenham seek to gazump rivals Newcastle United for strong Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams Nuhu

English side Tottenham are seeking to beat their Premier League rivals Newcastle United to the signature of powerful Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams Nuhu following his excellent showing in the Swiss top-flight this season.

Spurs followed in the footsteps of the Magpies by sending scouts to monitor the towering Ghanaian centre-back in the UEFA Champions League playoff in midweek.

According to the Swiss newspaper Blick, the London-based side sent their to watch the defender in the Champions League play-off between Young Boys and CSKA Moscow last Wednesday.

Despite meeting their expectations with his timely tackles and defending, the strong Ghanaian was hit with the misfortune of scoring the own goal that decided the game.

The first-leg match saw Nuhu who had excelled throughout the young season so far decided by the dramatic own goal the Young Boys centre-back scored in the 91st minute.

This means it will be a straight fight between the two Premier League clubs for the signature of the player who is highly regarded by the Swiss side.

The 22-year-old potentially available for transfer just a year after joining the club because of his masterful performances which have attracted interest from top sides abroad.

Even though Young Boys fans would hate to lose their favourite defender after just one season at the club, if the right offer comes along it will be considered for the player who has recently been hailed by the club's captain for being the pillar of the side.

Young Boys skipper Steve von Bergen said Nuhu "can do it all" and, with Tottenham continuing their search for the best young talent in Europe, it is no great surprise to see them casting an eye over the Ghanaian.

Nuhu played 26 times for Spanish top-flight side Mallorca before going on loan to Young Boys last season.

The Swiss side turned the loan arrangement into permanent move this summer having been impressed with his output that helped them to qualify for the UEFA Champions League playoffs.

The 6ft 3 central defender played in the defence against the Russian giants CSKA Moscow last week and he will in action on Wednesday in the second-leg with a dramatic turnaround needed.

