Touching message from Dr Kwame Kyei on Asante Kotoko's 82nd anniversary

Executive chairman of Kuamsi Asante Asante Kotoko Kwame Kyei released a touching message to the club on the special occassion of celebrating their 82nd birthday.

Below is the message:

Today, we celebrate the 82nd birthday of our dear and great club, Fabulous Kumasi Asante Kotoko (FABU). We thank God the Almighty for His mercy and adding one more precious year to our existence.

Looking back from where we started, clearly it is God’s mighty hands that have brought us this far.

On this day we deem it a duty to acknowledge dedicated individuals especially those whose relentless work and eorts in diverse ways gave birth to our dear club success story especially those who through thick and thin with the club from 1924 through to

1935 till this day and age not forgetting Mr. Kwasi Kumah, Lawrence Yaw Asamoah

and Mr. James Frimpong of blessed memory not forgetting Mr. Thomas Obeng Asare

who died in the course of serving our dear club through accident. May His soul rest in

peace – Demirifa Due .

Although this page for this script cannot fully accommodate our intentions to express

our profound indebtedness and gratitude to list all the Warriors who over the years

have stood with the club and contributed enormously to our success.

It is imperative to single out the commendation of the owner and life patron His Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II (Asantehene), Manhyia Palace and Asanteman Council unflinching

support for the club. Our next line of gratitude goes to our proud sponsors who in

numerous ways help to brand and market Kotoko positively both at the local and

foreign front.

Our sincere thanks also goes to the media who makes us who we are now, our current

management, all former management and board members, old players, current

players, our always visible teaming fans and Supporters and sundry, we say Ayekooo.

This is a time to enjoy the glorious of our club, an opportunity to share with the world

our success stories, but also a time to soberly reect on our failures to make amends

and strategically device all possible means to improve and widen our horizon.

On our 82nd birthday, I will use the opportunity to say in the course of our deliberations,

any adverse event that might have happened knowingly or unknowingly let

each and everyone forgive and forget for the betterment of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

In our quest to regain our past glory, put us to where we belong and put our fans into the

state of ecstasy, the onus lies upon us in assembling the most talented, skillful, experience

and highly performing players in Ghana and beyond to build a winsome team

couple with the best technical brains with the tenacity and capabilities to win laurels

for the club supported by result oriented Management.

The time has come for us to reunite as one family with concerted eorts to surge

forward stronger than ever before in all spheres of our club’s endea ours as the popular

saying goes “together we stand; divided we fall”. Let’s all come together and ght

for a common course Kotoko rst. Long Live Asante Kotoko and Long Live Fabulous

