Tough tackling defender Isaac Vorsah wants to play for Ghana in AFCON 2017
Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah has declared himself fit and ready to play for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month.
The veteran defender has seen a promising career truncated by injury but his determination and verve to continue playing has seen him return to the pitch.
The former Hoffenheim man says he is ready to represent his nation at a major competition for the very last time.
“I am fit and I am ready to return to the national team especially at this point that we all want to go to Gabon and make history,” Vorsah said
He was a key member of Ghana’s team which played at the World Cup in 2010.
Comments
OGYA says:December 23, 2016 02:43 pmIf Avram Grant thinks of himself as a student of the game then he should call this guy. He gives the stars height and reach. He is built like Dogo Moro.
anokwale says:December 23, 2016 04:59 pmHa ha ha...Let us also bring back Amankwah, Abedi, Sarpei, Pantsil and others....Let us move forward with confidence....
maka says:December 23, 2016 06:02 pm@anpkwale ---u used to speak sense, but of late, I don't seem to agree with whatever u say. Tell me, how old was the Egypt goalkeeper when they wjacked us 2-0 in the world cup qualifier ---- and hey, as he was making amazing saves, what was our young but useless Ghana keeper doing? He was conceving cheap goals ---! Stop this kind of shit anokwale ---it's cos of some of u people that's why all our excellent footballers are retiring early and leaving the nation with shitty players nkoaa! If someone is 19 years or 24 years...and we have a 46 year old who is better than them all, we should drop the 46 years old eh? Common sense ----why are Ghana people so foolish? Beats me!
anokwale says:December 24, 2016 01:54 pm@maka One thing that I know is that age is very unforgiving. You can get away with being old at the goalie position but the other positions require serious fitness levels. Let us be honest. Asamoah Gyan cannot last 90 minutes anymore. Please do not use goalies as an example. For them it is more about vision and reflexes. Goalies are similar to American baseball players who can get away with being out of shape as long as the hand-eye coordination and reflexes are still there. Let us have confidence in our young players. Every generation deserves its chance.