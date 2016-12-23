Tough tackling defender Isaac Vorsah wants to play for Ghana in AFCON 2017

Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah has declared himself fit and ready to play for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month.

The veteran defender has seen a promising career truncated by injury but his determination and verve to continue playing has seen him return to the pitch.

The former Hoffenheim man says he is ready to represent his nation at a major competition for the very last time.

“I am fit and I am ready to return to the national team especially at this point that we all want to go to Gabon and make history,” Vorsah said

He was a key member of Ghana’s team which played at the World Cup in 2010.

