Tough-talking Takyi Arhin appointed Black Satellites Management Committee Member

Tough-talking CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin has been appointed as a member of the Management Committee of Ghana’s U20 side - The Black Satellites.

Thunder, as he is popularly referred to in the sports media, is a religious critic of the FA but has been rewarded with a position on the newly created management committee of the Ghana U-20 Male National Team.

Theres been widespread media rants that he was handed the post to shut his mouth but Thunder insists he will be his own man.

"Everyone knows me and that is how I am going to remain," Takyi Arhin told Atinka FM

"Even if I'm confirmed, I’m still going to speak my mind as critical as I have been."

