Tough to please Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone singles out Thomas Partey for praise

Ghana’s Thomas Partey was at the receiving end of some words of praise from his manager Diego Simeone after a very disappointing 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Spanish La Liga.

The 24-year-old having arrived from Africa as a teenager has worked his way up and is establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Atletico team.

Partey scored his first career hat-trick against Congo last week in what was a truly breathtaking performance from the former Mallorca midfielder.

His stock has also grown in the last twelve months having been moved all over the pitch, the Ghanaian is beginning to fill in games at his favourite center of the pitch.

He was simply brilliant alongside Carrasco and Koke today,something which he boss has to point out after the game.

“Good game for Valencia but we were totally off and we are disappointed,” He said

“Most of the players travelled outside and Thomas has had little rest but was again running all game which is impressive to see.”

“We will rest and continue to work with the team again because we know very well that it will be a demanding season.”

Partey has started two league games on the spin this season and has a goal to his name.

