TP Mazembe star Solomon Asante beats Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey to win Sports Writers Footballer of the Year award

TP Mazembe star Solomon Asante has been named 2016 Sports Writers Association of Ghana Footballer of the Year.

The diminutive winger saw off competition from Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey and West Ham United star Andre Ayew- his international teammates.

Asante’s role in Mazembe’s CAF Confederation Cup success, African Super Cup holders and the DR Congo championship were deemed weightier than Amartey’s English Premier League title winning feat with Leicester.

Ayew made the shortlist for his sterling form for Swansea which paved way for his club record transfer to West Ham United and the Black Stars qualification to the 2017 Nations Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)