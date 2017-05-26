Trabzonspor submit €5 million bid for Joseph Aidoo

The Turkish top-flight side have made a bid for the former Inter Allies stalwart defender according to a report by kickgh.com

Trabzonspor have tabled a €5 million offer to sign the Ghanaian centre-back Joseph Aidoo from Hammarby IF this summer.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a top transfer target for the Black Sea Storm lads in the next transfer window.

He could be joining the Turkish side after a fruitful negotiations between both clubs.

