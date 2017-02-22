Tragic: Zimbabwean star player Simbarashe ‘Smallie’ Nyauzima dies in training

Zimbabwean side Buffaloes FC have confirmed defender Simbarashe ‘Smallie’ Nyauzima has died.

The right-back collapsed at training and died while being transported to the hospital.

“What happened is that the players had gone through their normal training session at Mutare Showgrounds,” administrative staff officer grade two Major Tendai Gaure told the Herald. “Just after the session, [Nyauzima] collapsed and was instantly taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead on board an ambulance on the way to hospital.”

Buffaloes assistant manager Aaron Dzvete gave NewsDay gave further insight into the tragic incident.

“[The players] were doing their routine warm-up session in the morning and when they were having a water break, Nyauzima just collapsed,” Dzvete said. “He was rushed to the 3 Field Army Hospital, where the medical staff tried to resuscitate him, but without success.

“The doctor said his pulse rate was very low and confirmed his death,” he added. “His parents said they were going to take his body to Harare after the post-mortem.”

