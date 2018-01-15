Transfer-bound Kassim Nuhu eyes Premier League or Bundesliga move in summer

Every layer dreams of having a bite of a particular league around the globe for reasons better known to them and Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu is not an exception, revealing his Bundesliga and Premiership dreams.

The BSC Young Boys has put clubs in the German Bundesliga and the English Premier League on red alert after declaring his intentions of playing in any of the two leagues in his next move.

The former Real Mallorca defender recently ruled out a move from Young Boys this January but says a move in the summer can’t be ruled out.

“Every footballer has aspirations. I had a great season in 2017 from the club side to the national team and I expect a better season in 2018.

“I dream of playing in the Bundesliga or the Premiership so I have to work harder in 2018 to make my dream a reality,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I have been in Spain and have tasted their football but I want to play in the two leagues for a new experience,” he added.

Kassim Nuhu has been an influential member of the BSC Young Boys side, guiding them to the top of the Swiss Super League table as they eye their first league trophy in over a decade.

Reports were that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs and Bundesliga side Boruussia Monchengladbach are chasing the Ghana defender and having hinted of a move in summer could see him at any of these clubs.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

