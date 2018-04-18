Troubled Augsburg defender Daniel Opare pops up on Standard Liege radar

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has emerged as a summer transfer target for Belgian giants Standard Liege, according to reports from Belgium.

Opare was excluded from his German Bundesliga side Augsburg, for what they termed as ‘dishonest behavior’, after Opare was pictured having discussions with Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco on Transfer deadline day.

Standard Liege Head Coach Ricardo Sá Pinto is keen on reinforcing his defensive options, and the former youth right-back who is out of contract in the summer, looks like the most likely option.

The 27-year-old, will however be no stranger to side, should he make the move, having previously had a stint with The Reds from 2010 to 2014 before moving to Porto.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)