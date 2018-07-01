TSV Hartberg pursuing Kennedy Boateng, too expensive for board

Newly promoted Austira Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg has been actively pursuing LASK Linz centre-back Kennedy Boateng in the ongoing summer transfer window, but they are currently not being allowed to meet the Ghanaian's price tag.

The 21-year-old joined Ried on loan from LASK Linz has been outstanding for the club, playing 33 games and scoring three times in the 2017/18 season.

The former WAFA guardsman has been linked with clubs in the top flight division following his remarkable displays with SV Ried last term.

And according to reports, TSV Hartberg has made the Ghanaian their prime target but his price tag is warding them off.

Club chairman Erich Korherr told OÖN, “We would take him immediately, but financially we cannot handle it."

Meanwhile, Reid are keen to retain him for another season, but Coach Thomas Weissenböck concedes that it will be difficult to have him. "He will have other offers." With him not in our training camp is probably a sign."