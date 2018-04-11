Tubize's appeal to overturn Divine Naah two-match ban rejected; midfielder fined € 400

Belgian second-tier Tubize have lost their appeal to overturn a two-match ban fine for Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah.

Naah was red carded for a savage tackle on Westerlo's Ighodaro Osaguona on match day two of their relegation playoffs late last month.

But the Appeals Committee upheld the decision and the Manchester City-owned player has been fined € 400.

"The conduct of Divine Naah is not justified. The TV images showed that he deliberated kicked his opponent. The defense cannot be followed in its argument that Naah wanted to push the opponent away," a statement said.

This means Naah will miss Friday's match against Royal Union St Gilloise.

