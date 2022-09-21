Turkey-based midfielder Bernard Mensah reacts after scoring first goal of the season

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah said he was happy to his first goal of the season for Kayserispor, who defeated Hatayspor 3-0 in Turkey's Super Lig on Friday.

Mensah calmly slotted in a penalty in the fifth minute, and Kayserispor went on to win 4-0 with Miguel Cardoso, Andrea Bertolacci and Mario Gavranovic scoring.

“I am very happy to have scored my goal after a long break. We got an important win. Congratulations to all my teammates. Let this win be a gift to our fans who support us,” said Mensah.

It was Mensah's first league goal in over a year. He was out for 11 months due to a cruciate ligament injury. Friday's game was his third start of the season, and he found the back of the net.

Mensah has played 319 minutes in seven games this season. He has two goal contributions to his credit.