Turkish club Kayserispor agree terms with Atlético Madrid’s Bernard Mensah over loan move

Turkish club Kayserispor are close to signing the Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Turkish club’s president Erol Bedir confirmed the news Thursday and said both clubs are in advanced talks over the player.

“Atletico Madrid’s player Mensah played for Kasimpasa on loan. We met with the player, with his club’s permission. He told us he wants to play for Kayserispor,” explained the president.

“Negotiations are at a certain stage and we will share it with the public if an agreement is reached,” he said.

It seems all that is left is for the two clubs to agree on the details of the loan.

The 23-year-old has an impressive stint with Kasimpasa last season, scoring 5 goals and making 5 assists in 32 appearances.

The Ghanaian joined Athletico Madrid from Portuguese side Victoria Guimaraes in 2015/16 season.