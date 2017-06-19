Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Turkish clubs jostling for signature of returning Nuru Sulley

Published on: 19 June 2017
Nuru Sulley

Ghana defender Nuru Sulley is attracting a host of clubs in the Turkish Super League as the summer fully kicks in.

Osmanlispor has been the club that has been strongly linked with the player but a host of division clubs have also thrown in their interest.

Sulley was out injured for most of last season with a series of knee injuries that have threatened to slow him down.

He is back in Ghana for holidays and is just receiving offers as he looks to make a step upward.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations