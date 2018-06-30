Turkish giants Besiktas eye loan move for Swansea forward Andre Ayew

Turkish giants Besiktas are reportedly considering a loan move for Ghana forward Andre Ayew in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ayew rejoined Swansea City during the January transfer window for a club record £20m fee, but failed exert the impact the Swans had hoped for in their survival battle.

According to reports, the 28-year-old is keen on departing the club following their relegation to the English Championship.

The president of Besiktas, Fikret Omran confirmed the club will open talks with the players entourage soon.

"The player’s agent has said Andre’s future will be decided soon so now we’re starting to hear some noise to discuss a potential transfer, as they want him on loan’’